How to Watch the Florida State vs. NC State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (13-0) will look to build on a 13-game win run when they host the Florida State Seminoles (11-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Seminoles have taken four games in a row.
Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Florida State vs. NC State Scoring Comparison
- The Seminoles put up an average of 85.2 points per game, 28.9 more points than the 56.3 the Wolfpack give up.
- Florida State is 11-3 when it scores more than 56.3 points.
- NC State is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 85.2 points.
- The 79.1 points per game the Wolfpack record are 10.8 more points than the Seminoles allow (68.3).
- NC State has an 11-0 record when scoring more than 68.3 points.
- When Florida State gives up fewer than 79.1 points, it is 9-1.
- This year the Wolfpack are shooting 45.4% from the field, 9% higher than the Seminoles concede.
- The Seminoles' 43.5 shooting percentage from the field is only 11.6 higher than the Wolfpack have given up.
Florida State Leaders
- Makayla Timpson: 12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 57.5 FG%
- Ta'Niya Latson: 20.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)
- O'Mariah Gordon: 13.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57)
- Sara Bejedi: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)
- Alexis Tucker: 8.0 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Alabama State
|W 110-45
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/29/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 95-80
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/31/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 73-61
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/4/2024
|@ NC State
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
