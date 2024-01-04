The Jacksonville Dolphins (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) will hope to break a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alico Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the FGCU vs. Jacksonville matchup.

FGCU vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

FGCU vs. Jacksonville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total FGCU Moneyline Jacksonville Moneyline

FGCU vs. Jacksonville Betting Trends

FGCU is 4-8-0 ATS this season.

Eagles games have gone over the point total four out of 12 times this season.

Jacksonville has covered five times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this year, 10 out of the Dolphins' 13 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

FGCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), FGCU is 101st in college basketball. It is far below that, 251st, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of FGCU winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

