Will Darren Raddysh Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 4?
Will Darren Raddysh score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Darren Raddysh score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Raddysh stats and insights
- Raddysh is yet to score through 39 games this season.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- Raddysh has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Raddysh recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:30
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|24:30
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:29
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|15:29
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:36
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Away
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.