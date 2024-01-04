CUSA Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
One game on Thursday's college basketball schedule features a CUSA team, the matchup between the UTEP Miners and the New Mexico State Aggies.
CUSA Men's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UTEP Miners at New Mexico State Aggies
|9:00 PM ET
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
