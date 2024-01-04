Claire Liu is meeting Daria Kasatkina next in the Adelaide International round of 32. Liu is +8000 to win at Memorial Drive Park.

Liu at the 2024 Adelaide International

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: January 5-13

January 5-13 Venue: Memorial Drive Park

Memorial Drive Park Location: Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide, Australia Court Surface: Hard

Liu's Next Match

On Monday, January 8 at 9:00 PM ET, Liu will face Kasatkina in the round of 32, after defeating Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-1 in the previous round.

Liu Stats

Liu beat No. 82-ranked Townsend 6-4, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the .

Through 24 tournaments over the past 12 months, Liu has yet to win a title, and her overall record is 20-25.

Liu is 14-18 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Liu, over the past year, has played 45 matches across all court types, and 20.8 games per match.

In her 32 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Liu has averaged 19.8 games.

Liu, over the past 12 months, has won 62.2% of her service games and 31.5% of her return games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Liu has been victorious in 29.7% of her return games and 61.3% of her service games.

