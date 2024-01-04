Calhoun County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Calhoun County, Florida today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Altha Public School at Holmes County High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Bonifay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.