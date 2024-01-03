The UCF Knights (9-2) hit the court against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-5) on Wednesday at 6:00 PM ET in Big 12 action.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

UCF vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls put up an average of 75.6 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 54.9 the Knights give up.

Oklahoma State has put together a 7-5 record in games it scores more than 54.9 points.

UCF's record is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 75.6 points.

The Knights average 67.4 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 67.1 the Cowgirls allow.

UCF is 4-0 when scoring more than 67.1 points.

When Oklahoma State allows fewer than 67.4 points, it is 7-0.

The Knights shoot 42.4% from the field, only 0.5% lower than the Cowgirls concede defensively.

The Cowgirls make 45.6% of their shots from the field, 10.7% higher than the Knights' defensive field-goal percentage.

UCF Leaders

Kaitlin Peterson: 19.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.9 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (29-for-74)

19.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.9 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (29-for-74) Achol Akot: 8.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 49.4 FG%

8.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 49.4 FG% Laila Jewett: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 63.6 3PT% (21-for-33)

10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 63.6 3PT% (21-for-33) Mya Burns: 11.0 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

11.0 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30) Jayla Kelly: 5.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%

UCF Schedule