UCF vs. Oklahoma State January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-3) play a fellow Big 12 squad, the UCF Knights (9-1), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Addition Financial Arena. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET.
UCF vs. Oklahoma State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
UCF Players to Watch
- Kaitlin Peterson: 19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Achol Akot: 8.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Laila Jewett: 10.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mya Burns: 11.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jayla Kelly: 5.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Anna Gret Asi: 14.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 7.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Stailee Heard: 14.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quincy Noble: 12.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lior Garzon: 11.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rylee Langerman: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
