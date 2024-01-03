Wednesday's contest between the UCF Knights (9-2) and Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-5) at Addition Financial Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-64, with UCF coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on January 3.

Last time out, the Knights lost 69-52 to Oklahoma on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UCF vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCF vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 66, Oklahoma State 64

UCF Schedule Analysis

On November 20, the Knights captured their signature win of the season, a 60-53 victory over the Auburn Tigers, who are a top 50 team (No. 49), according to our computer rankings.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UCF 2023-24 Best Wins

60-53 at home over Auburn (No. 49) on November 20

61-48 over St. John's (NY) (No. 103) on November 24

63-54 over Jackson State (No. 115) on November 23

42-41 at home over Campbell (No. 204) on December 3

101-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 209) on November 6

UCF Leaders

Kaitlin Peterson: 19.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.9 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (29-for-74)

19.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.9 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (29-for-74) Achol Akot: 8.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 49.4 FG%

8.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 49.4 FG% Laila Jewett: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 63.6 3PT% (21-for-33)

10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 63.6 3PT% (21-for-33) Mya Burns: 11.0 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

11.0 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30) Jayla Kelly: 5.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%

UCF Performance Insights

The Knights average 67.4 points per game (164th in college basketball) while allowing 54.9 per outing (33rd in college basketball). They have a +137 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.5 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.