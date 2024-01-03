Tyler Herro NBA Player Preview vs. the Lakers - January 3
The Miami Heat, Tyler Herro included, square off versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
In this article, we break down Herro's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Lakers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|23.5
|23.4
|22.0
|Rebounds
|5.5
|5.5
|5.9
|Assists
|4.5
|4.5
|4.6
|PRA
|--
|33.4
|32.5
|PR
|--
|28.9
|27.9
|3PM
|3.5
|3.3
|3.1
Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Lakers
- Herro is responsible for taking 10.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.1 per game.
- He's attempted 7.9 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Herro's Heat average 99.6 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 103.3 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Lakers have allowed 114.7 points per game, which is 16th-best in the NBA.
- The Lakers give up 44.7 rebounds per game, ranking 23rd in the league.
- The Lakers give up 27.0 assists per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.
- The Lakers allow 14.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 26th-ranked in the league.
Tyler Herro vs. the Lakers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/6/2023
|34
|22
|5
|5
|2
|0
|3
