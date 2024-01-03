The Orlando Magic, Paolo Banchero included, take on the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Banchero, in his last game (January 2 loss against the Warriors), produced 27 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Below we will look at Banchero's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 21.8 24.4 Rebounds 7.5 7.2 7.9 Assists 4.5 4.7 5.1 PRA -- 33.7 37.4 PR -- 29 32.3 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.6



Paolo Banchero Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 19.5% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.9 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.3 threes per game, or 13.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Banchero's opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Magic average 102.6 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

Allowing 116.6 points per game, the Kings are the 21st-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Kings have conceded 43.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 16th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Kings are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 26.9 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Kings have allowed 12.4 makes per contest, 11th in the league.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 32 17 8 4 2 0 3 11/5/2022 40 33 16 4 0 1 0

