Orange County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Orange County, Florida is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lake Highland Prep School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.