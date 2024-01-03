How to Watch the NBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA slate has 12 quality competitions on the docket. Among those contests is the New Orleans Pelicans squaring off against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Today's NBA Games
The Cleveland Cavaliers play host to the Washington Wizards
The Wizards look to pull off a road win at the Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH and MNMT
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 18-15
- WAS Record: 6-26
- CLE Stats: 112.3 PPG (24th in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (11th)
- WAS Stats: 116.7 PPG (10th in NBA), 126.2 Opp. PPG (30th)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.9 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 5.7 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -9.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -450
- WAS Odds to Win: +333
- Total: 239.5 points
The Indiana Pacers play host to the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks hit the road the Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSIN and BSWI
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 18-14
- MIL Record: 24-9
- IND Stats: 126.4 PPG (first in NBA), 124.4 Opp. PPG (29th)
- MIL Stats: 124.6 PPG (second in NBA), 119.0 Opp. PPG (24th)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (24.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 12.6 APG)
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.7 PPG, 11.4 RPG, 5.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -2.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -150
- IND Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 257.5 points
The Atlanta Hawks host the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder hope to pick up a road win at the Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and BSOK
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 13-19
- OKC Record: 23-9
- ATL Stats: 122.2 PPG (third in NBA), 122.7 Opp. PPG (27th)
- OKC Stats: 121.5 PPG (fourth in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (28.3 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 11.3 APG)
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.4 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: OKC -1.5
- OKC Odds to Win: -125
- ATL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 248.5 points
The Memphis Grizzlies play the Toronto Raptors
The Raptors travel to face the Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and TSN
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MEM Record: 11-22
- TOR Record: 13-20
- MEM Stats: 106.7 PPG (30th in NBA), 113.4 Opp. PPG (13th)
- TOR Stats: 114.0 PPG (18th in NBA), 115.2 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.1 APG)
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 5.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MEM -1.5
- MEM Odds to Win: -120
- TOR Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 231.5 points
The Minnesota Timberwolves play host to the New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans take to the home court of the Timberwolves on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSN and BSNO
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 24-8
- NO Record: 20-14
- MIN Stats: 113.0 PPG (21st in NBA), 107.5 Opp. PPG (first)
- NO Stats: 115.9 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (26.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.1 APG)
- NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (23.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -7.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -300
- NO Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 223.5 points
The Houston Rockets play the Brooklyn Nets
The Nets take to the home court of the Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and YES
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- HOU Record: 16-15
- BKN Record: 15-19
- HOU Stats: 113.1 PPG (20th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)
- BKN Stats: 114.7 PPG (16th in NBA), 116.2 Opp. PPG (19th)
Players to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (21.3 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.3 APG)
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: HOU -6.5
- HOU Odds to Win: -275
- BKN Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 223.5 points
The Dallas Mavericks host the Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers travel to face the Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 19-15
- POR Record: 9-23
- DAL Stats: 118.3 PPG (seventh in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (23rd)
- POR Stats: 108.8 PPG (29th in NBA), 115.0 Opp. PPG (17th)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (33.4 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 9.4 APG)
- POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (22.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -11.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -650
- POR Odds to Win: +450
- Total: 234.5 points
The New York Knicks host the Chicago Bulls
The Bulls take to the home court of the Knicks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ABC and MSG
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NY Record: 18-15
- CHI Record: 15-20
- NY Stats: 115.2 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (15th)
- CHI Stats: 109.5 PPG (28th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (24.0 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 4.7 APG)
- CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (22.2 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 5.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NY -9.5
- NY Odds to Win: -400
- CHI Odds to Win: +310
- Total: 220.5 points
The Utah Jazz play the Detroit Pistons
The Pistons look to pull of an away win at the Jazz on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: KJZZ and BSDET
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- UTA Record: 15-19
- DET Record: 3-30
- UTA Stats: 113.8 PPG (19th in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- DET Stats: 110.4 PPG (26th in NBA), 121.7 Opp. PPG (26th)
Players to Watch
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.2 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)
- DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (23.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 7.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: UTA -8.5
- UTA Odds to Win: -350
- DET Odds to Win: +280
- Total: 239.5 points
The Phoenix Suns play the Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers take to the home court of the Suns on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSC
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 18-15
- LAC Record: 20-12
- PHO Stats: 115.2 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (14th)
- LAC Stats: 116.7 PPG (10th in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Devin Booker (26.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 7.9 APG)
- LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (24.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -2.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -140
- PHO Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 233.5 points
The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Miami Heat
The Heat hit the road the Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 17-17
- MIA Record: 19-14
- LAL Stats: 114.2 PPG (17th in NBA), 114.7 Opp. PPG (16th)
- MIA Stats: 113.0 PPG (21st in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 3.2 APG)
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (22.0 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -6.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -250
- MIA Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 226.5 points
The Sacramento Kings host the Orlando Magic
The Magic travel to face the Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSFL
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 19-13
- ORL Record: 19-14
- SAC Stats: 117.1 PPG (eighth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (21st)
- ORL Stats: 112.9 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.5 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 7.4 APG)
- ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (21.8 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 4.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -4.5
- SAC Odds to Win: -190
- ORL Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 233.5 points
