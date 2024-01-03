Wednesday's game features the No. 18 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) and the Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) matching up at Watsco Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 78-75 win for Clemson according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, Miami (FL) 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (FL) vs. Clemson

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-2.7)

Clemson (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 152.9

Miami (FL) has a 4-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Clemson, who is 8-3-0 ATS. A total of five out of the Hurricanes' games this season have hit the over, and eight of the Tigers' games have gone over.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes are outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game with a +179 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.7 points per game (21st in college basketball) and give up 69.8 per contest (143rd in college basketball).

Miami (FL) is 116th in college basketball at 38.2 rebounds per game. That's 5.4 more than the 32.8 its opponents average.

Miami (FL) connects on 9.3 three-pointers per game (50th in college basketball) at a 41.2% rate (fourth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 per game its opponents make at a 26.4% rate.

The Hurricanes rank 29th in college basketball with 103.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 76th in college basketball defensively with 85.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Miami (FL) and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Hurricanes commit 13.1 per game (286th in college basketball) and force 13.2 (92nd in college basketball action).

