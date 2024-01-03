Wednesday's game between the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) and the Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) at Watsco Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-75, with Clemson coming out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, Miami (FL) 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (FL) vs. Clemson

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-2.7)

Clemson (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 152.9

Miami (FL) is 4-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Clemson's 8-3-0 ATS record. The Hurricanes have a 5-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 8-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes' +179 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.7 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per contest (143rd in college basketball).

The 38.2 rebounds per game Miami (FL) averages rank 116th in college basketball, and are 5.4 more than the 32.8 its opponents grab per outing.

Miami (FL) knocks down 9.3 three-pointers per game (50th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents (7.7). It is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc (fourth-best in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 26.4%.

The Hurricanes' 103.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 29th in college basketball, and the 85.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 76th in college basketball.

Miami (FL) and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hurricanes commit 13.1 per game (286th in college basketball) and force 13.2 (92nd in college basketball play).

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +157 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.1 points per game. They're putting up 82.3 points per game, 44th in college basketball, and are allowing 69.2 per contest to rank 131st in college basketball.

Clemson wins the rebound battle by 6.8 boards on average. It records 39.1 rebounds per game, 81st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.3.

Clemson makes 1.8 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.6 (34th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8.

Clemson has committed 1.1 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.2 (56th in college basketball) while forcing 9.1 (354th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.