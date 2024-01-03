Paolo Banchero, Top Magic Players to Watch vs. the Kings - January 3
Golden 1 Center is where the Sacramento Kings (19-13) and Orlando Magic (19-14) will match up on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Franz Wagner is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the hardwood.
How to Watch Magic vs. Kings
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, BSFL
Magic's Last Game
The Magic lost their previous game to the Warriors, 121-115, on Tuesday. Paolo Banchero led the way with 27 points, and also had 12 boards and six assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Paolo Banchero
|27
|12
|6
|2
|1
|3
|Franz Wagner
|25
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Goga Bitadze
|13
|7
|1
|1
|1
|1
Magic Players to Watch
- Banchero averages 21.8 points, 7.2 boards and 4.7 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Wagner averages 21.3 points, 6 boards and 4 assists, making 46.7% of his shots from the field and 28.4% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
- The Magic receive 14.1 points, 4.4 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Cole Anthony.
- Jalen Suggs averages 12.6 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists, making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.
- Goga Bitadze's numbers for the season are 7.4 points, 6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 61.8% of his shots from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Paolo Banchero
|24.4
|7.9
|5.1
|0.9
|0.7
|1.6
|Franz Wagner
|22.9
|6.6
|4.5
|1.5
|0.4
|1.1
|Cole Anthony
|11.9
|4.2
|3.2
|0.9
|0.3
|1.2
|Goga Bitadze
|6.8
|5.5
|1
|0.6
|1.5
|0.1
|Jalen Suggs
|10.9
|2.3
|1.8
|0.5
|0.6
|1.7
