How to Watch the Magic vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Orlando Magic (19-14) go up against the Sacramento Kings (19-13) at Golden 1 Center on January 3, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Magic vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Magic vs Kings Additional Info
|Kings vs Magic Prediction
|Kings vs Magic Players to Watch
|Kings vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Magic Injury Report
|Kings vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic's 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have given up to their opponents.
- This season, Orlando has a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.4% from the field.
- The Magic are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 18th.
- The Magic score only 3.7 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Kings give up (116.6).
- Orlando has put together an 11-1 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Magic are averaging more points at home (117.1 per game) than on the road (109.0). And they are giving up less at home (107.8) than on the road (113.9).
- At home, Orlando concedes 107.8 points per game. On the road, it allows 113.9.
- The Magic collect 2.9 more assists per game at home (26.2) than on the road (23.3).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevon Harris
|Out
|Coach'S Decision
|Joe Ingles
|Out
|Ankle
|Jonathan Isaac
|Out
|Hamstring
|Markelle Fultz
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.