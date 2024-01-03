The Orlando Magic (19-14) go up against the Sacramento Kings (19-13) at Golden 1 Center on January 3, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Magic vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs Kings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic's 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have given up to their opponents.

This season, Orlando has a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.4% from the field.

The Magic are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 18th.

The Magic score only 3.7 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Kings give up (116.6).

Orlando has put together an 11-1 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Magic are averaging more points at home (117.1 per game) than on the road (109.0). And they are giving up less at home (107.8) than on the road (113.9).

At home, Orlando concedes 107.8 points per game. On the road, it allows 113.9.

The Magic collect 2.9 more assists per game at home (26.2) than on the road (23.3).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic Injuries