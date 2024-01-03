Magic vs. Kings Injury Report Today - January 3
Ahead of a matchup with the Sacramento Kings (19-13), the Orlando Magic (19-14) will be keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 at Golden 1 Center.
The Magic dropped their last matchup 121-115 against the Warriors on Tuesday. The Magic got a team-best 27 points from Paolo Banchero in the loss.
Magic vs Kings Additional Info
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jonathan Isaac
|PF
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|6.4
|4.1
|0.3
|Joe Ingles
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|4.9
|2.8
|3.4
|Markelle Fultz
|PG
|Questionable
|Knee
|11.4
|3.4
|4.0
|Kevon Harris
|SG
|Out
|Coach'S Decision
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
Kings Injuries: Kevin Huerter: Questionable (Hand)
Magic vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSFL
Magic vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-5.5
|230.5
