Magic vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (19-13) take on the Orlando Magic (19-14) as 5.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSFL. The matchup has a point total of 230.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Magic vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSFL
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-5.5
|230.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando and its opponents have combined to score more than 230.5 points in 12 of 33 games this season.
- The average total for Orlando's games this season is 223.9 points, 6.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this year, Orlando has put together a 22-11-0 record against the spread.
- The Magic have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (42.9%) in those games.
- Orlando has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 37% chance of walking away with the win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Magic vs Kings Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Magic vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|18
|56.2%
|117.1
|230
|116.6
|227.6
|235.4
|Magic
|12
|36.4%
|112.9
|230
|111
|227.6
|226.5
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- Orlando has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Magic have hit the over four times.
- Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (12-4-0). Away, it is .588 (10-7-0).
- The Magic's 112.9 points per game are just 3.7 fewer points than the 116.6 the Kings give up to opponents.
- Orlando is 11-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Magic vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|22-11
|3-3
|15-18
|Kings
|17-15
|2-4
|16-16
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Magic vs. Kings Point Insights
|Magic
|Kings
|112.9
|117.1
|23
|8
|11-1
|15-9
|11-1
|18-6
|111
|116.6
|6
|21
|17-4
|9-3
|15-6
|8-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.