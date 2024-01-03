The Sacramento Kings (19-13) take on the Orlando Magic (19-14) as 5.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSFL. The matchup has a point total of 230.5.

Magic vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -5.5 230.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando and its opponents have combined to score more than 230.5 points in 12 of 33 games this season.

The average total for Orlando's games this season is 223.9 points, 6.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Orlando has put together a 22-11-0 record against the spread.

The Magic have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (42.9%) in those games.

Orlando has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Magic vs Kings Additional Info

Magic vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 18 56.2% 117.1 230 116.6 227.6 235.4 Magic 12 36.4% 112.9 230 111 227.6 226.5

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Orlando has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Magic have hit the over four times.

Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (12-4-0). Away, it is .588 (10-7-0).

The Magic's 112.9 points per game are just 3.7 fewer points than the 116.6 the Kings give up to opponents.

Orlando is 11-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Magic vs. Kings Betting Splits

Magic and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 22-11 3-3 15-18 Kings 17-15 2-4 16-16

Magic vs. Kings Point Insights

Magic Kings 112.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.1 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 11-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 15-9 11-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 18-6 111 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 17-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-3 15-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-4

