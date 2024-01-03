On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the Sacramento Kings (16-10) play the Orlando Magic (16-10) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSFL.

Magic vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA, BSFL

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero puts up 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the Magic.

Franz Wagner is putting up 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He's sinking 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 28.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

Cole Anthony is averaging 15 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

The Magic are getting 12.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Jalen Suggs this year.

The Magic are receiving 7.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Goga Bitadze this season.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis averages 18.7 points, 7.2 assists and 12.2 rebounds per game.

De'Aaron Fox posts 30.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 boards per game.

Malik Monk puts up 14.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Keegan Murray posts 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kevin Huerter averages 11 points, 4.1 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Magic vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Magic 118.2 Points Avg. 113 118.2 Points Allowed Avg. 110.1 47.1% Field Goal % 47.4% 37.4% Three Point % 33.9%

