On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the Sacramento Kings (19-13) square off against the Orlando Magic (19-14) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSFL.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Magic vs. Kings matchup.

Magic vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSFL

NBCS-CA and BSFL Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Magic vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Magic Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-4.5) 231.5 -200 +165 FanDuel Kings (-5) 231 -210 +176

Magic vs Kings Additional Info

Magic vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have a +17 scoring differential, putting up 117.1 points per game (eighth in the league) and giving up 116.6 (21st in the NBA).

The Magic outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game (posting 112.9 points per game, 23rd in league, and conceding 111.0 per contest, sixth in NBA) and have a +64 scoring differential.

These teams average 230 points per game combined, 1.5 less than this game's total.

These two teams surrender a combined 227.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Sacramento has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Orlando has put together a 22-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Magic and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +10000 +5000 - Kings +4000 +2000 -

