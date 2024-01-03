The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) square off against the Miami Heat (19-14) as 6.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Heat vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 115 - Heat 112

Heat vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 6.5)

Heat (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-3.1)

Lakers (-3.1) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.0

The Heat have a 15-18-0 ATS record this season compared to the 15-19-0 mark of the Lakers.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Los Angeles (5-3) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (62.5%) than Miami (3-3) does as the underdog (50%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Miami and its opponents don't do it as often (48.5% of the time) as Los Angeles and its opponents (52.9%).

The Lakers have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-7) this season while the Heat have a .357 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-9).

Heat Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Heat are 21st in the NBA on offense (113.0 points scored per game) and eighth on defense (112.0 points allowed).

In 2023-24, Miami is fifth-worst in the league in rebounds (41.4 per game) but fifth-best in rebounds conceded (42.1).

The Heat are 17th in the league in assists (26.0 per game) in 2023-24.

Miami commits 12.5 turnovers per game and force 13.8 per game, ranking eighth and ninth, respectively, in the NBA.

The Heat are 12th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.8 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (38.8%).

