Kyle Lowry's Miami Heat match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on January 1, Lowry produced eight points in a 121-104 loss versus the Clippers.

We're going to break down Lowry's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.3 9.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 2.5 Assists 3.5 4.1 3.6 PRA -- 17 15.4 PR -- 12.9 11.8 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.7



Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Lakers

Lowry has taken 6.8 shots per game this season and made 3.1 per game, which account for 7.0% and 6.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 13.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Lowry's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.6 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

Giving up 114.7 points per game, the Lakers are the 16th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Lakers are ranked 23rd in the league, allowing 44.7 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Lakers have allowed 27 per contest, 21st in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 14.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 33 5 4 5 1 0 1

