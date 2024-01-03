Jalen Suggs and the rest of the Orlando Magic will be facing off versus the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Suggs, in his most recent showing, had 10 points in a 121-115 loss to the Warriors.

Below, we break down Suggs' stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.6 12.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 2.7 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.2 PRA -- 18.5 17 PR -- 15.9 14.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.9



Jalen Suggs Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 9.9% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.8 per contest.

He's attempted 4.8 threes per game, or 14.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Suggs' opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.6.

The Kings are the 21st-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 116.6 points per game.

Giving up 43.4 rebounds per contest, the Kings are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.

The Kings are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.9 assists per game.

The Kings allow 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 24 14 4 4 2 0 0 11/5/2022 35 6 1 7 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.