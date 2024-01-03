The Miami Heat (19-14) have five players on the injury report for their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, January 3 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Heat's most recent contest on Monday ended in a 121-104 loss to the Clippers. Bam Adebayo scored a team-best 21 points for the Heat in the loss.

Heat vs Lakers Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Foot 21.0 5.0 4.5 Josh Richardson SG Questionable Back 10.0 2.7 3.0 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Jaw 6.0 2.9 1.4 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Ankle 11.0 5.1 2.3

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), Cameron Reddish: Questionable (Groin), Rui Hachimura: Questionable (Calf), D'Angelo Russell: Questionable (Tailbone)

Heat vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

