Heat vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) take on the Miami Heat (19-14) as 6.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Heat vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-6.5
|226.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 226.5 points in 13 of 33 outings.
- Miami's contests this season have a 225-point average over/under, 1.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Miami has a 15-18-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Heat have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (35.7%) in those games.
- This season, Miami has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Heat vs Lakers Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heat vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|19
|55.9%
|114.2
|227.2
|114.7
|226.7
|229.4
|Heat
|13
|39.4%
|113
|227.2
|112
|226.7
|222.0
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Five of the Heat's past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 5-10-0 record) than away (.556, 10-8-0).
- The Heat's 113 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 114.7 the Lakers allow to opponents.
- Miami has put together a 10-6 ATS record and a 13-3 overall record in games it scores more than 114.7 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Heat vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|15-18
|3-3
|16-17
|Lakers
|15-19
|5-3
|18-16
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Heat vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Heat
|Lakers
|113
|114.2
|21
|17
|10-6
|9-6
|13-3
|11-4
|112
|114.7
|8
|16
|12-11
|10-5
|16-7
|12-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.