On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) square off against the Miami Heat (16-12) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Heat vs. Lakers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSUN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Heat Games

Heat Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Jimmy Butler gets the Heat 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Bam Adebayo is putting up 22.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He's making 51.4% of his shots from the field.

Jaime Jaquez gives the Heat 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while delivering 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Duncan Robinson gives the Heat 14.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while putting up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry gets the Heat 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while delivering 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis averages 24.4 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocks (fifth in NBA).

LeBron James puts up 25.0 points, 7.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell averages 15.3 points, 6.4 assists and 3.1 boards per contest.

Austin Reaves posts 15.1 points, 4.6 boards and 4.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Taurean Prince averages 9.6 points, 1.8 assists and 2.7 boards.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Lakers Heat 113.6 Points Avg. 112.9 113.9 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 48.4% Field Goal % 47.3% 34.7% Three Point % 39.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.