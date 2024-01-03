Heat vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) clash with the Miami Heat (19-14) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Lakers matchup.
Heat vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Heat vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-6.5)
|226.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Lakers (-6.5)
|226.5
|-255
|+205
Heat vs Lakers Additional Info
|Lakers vs Heat Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Heat Injury Report
|Lakers vs Heat Prediction
|Lakers vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
Heat vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Lakers average 114.2 points per game (17th in the league) while giving up 114.7 per outing (16th in the NBA). They have a -17 scoring differential overall.
- The Heat put up 113 points per game (21st in league) while giving up 112 per outing (eighth in NBA). They have a +33 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 227.2 points per game, 0.7 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams put up 226.7 points per game combined, 0.2 more points than this matchup's total.
- Los Angeles is 15-19-0 ATS this season.
- Miami has won 15 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 18 times.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Tyler Herro
|23.5
|-105
|23.4
|Bam Adebayo
|22.5
|-105
|22.0
|Jaime Jaquez
|16.5
|-110
|13.7
|Kyle Lowry
|8.5
|-110
|9.3
Heat and Lakers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Heat
|+3500
|+1500
|-
|Lakers
|+2000
|+1000
|-
