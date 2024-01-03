How to Watch Florida State vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) hope to extend a three-game road winning stretch at the Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET.
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Florida State Stats Insights
- This season, the Seminoles have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have hit.
- In games Florida State shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
- The Yellow Jackets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Seminoles sit at 170th.
- The Seminoles record 76.2 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 71.1 the Yellow Jackets give up.
- Florida State has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 71.1 points.
Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida State put up 71.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Seminoles surrendered 74.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 79.4.
- Florida State averaged 6.4 threes per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.5 fewer threes and 5% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.9, 36.5%).
Florida State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|North Florida
|W 91-75
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/22/2023
|Winthrop
|W 67-61
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/30/2023
|Lipscomb
|L 78-75
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/3/2024
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/9/2024
|Wake Forest
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
