The Golden State Warriors (15-17) and Paolo Banchero's Orlando Magic (19-13) clash with at Chase Center on Tuesday, January 2, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Warriors Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSFL

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSFL Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center

Paolo Banchero vs. Stephen Curry Fantasy Comparison

Stat Paolo Banchero Stephen Curry Total Fantasy Pts 1186.3 1154.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.1 38.5 Fantasy Rank 26 33

Paolo Banchero vs. Stephen Curry Insights

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Banchero's averages for the season are 21.7 points, 7 rebounds and 4.7 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

The Magic outscore opponents by 2.1 points per game (posting 112.8 points per game, 23rd in league, and allowing 110.7 per contest, fifth in NBA) and have a +70 scoring differential.

Orlando wins the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. It records 43.7 rebounds per game, 17th in the league, while its opponents grab 40.9.

The Magic make 10 three-pointers per game (30th in the league) at a 33.2% rate (29th in NBA), compared to the 11.9 per outing their opponents make, shooting 36.2% from deep.

Orlando has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (23rd in NBA) while forcing 14.9 (second in league).

Stephen Curry & the Warriors

Stephen Curry posts 27.3 points, 4.4 boards and 4.5 assists per game, making 45.3% of shots from the floor and 40.9% from downtown with 4.7 made 3-pointers per game (first in league).

The Warriors score 116.8 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and allow 116.3 (19th in the league) for a +15 scoring differential overall.

Golden State is first in the NBA at 47.3 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 43.2 its opponents average.

The Warriors hit 2.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 14.8 (fourth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.5.

Golden State has lost the turnover battle by 2.5 turnovers per game, committing 14.6 (26th in NBA action) while forcing 12.1 (24th in the league).

Paolo Banchero vs. Stephen Curry Advanced Stats

Stat Paolo Banchero Stephen Curry Plus/Minus Per Game -0.8 -1.5 Usage Percentage 28.5% 30.9% True Shooting Pct 54.7% 63.5% Total Rebound Pct 11.6% 7.1% Assist Pct 21.7% 22.3%

