Chase Center is where the Golden State Warriors (15-17) and Orlando Magic (19-13) will clash on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Stephen Curry and Franz Wagner are players to watch for the Warriors and Magic, respectively.

How to Watch Magic vs. Warriors

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSFL

Magic's Last Game

The Magic lost their most recent game to the Suns, 112-107, on Sunday. Paolo Banchero was their high scorer with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 28 9 7 0 1 2 Franz Wagner 27 7 6 0 1 2 Wendell Carter Jr. 17 5 2 0 0 3

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero gives the Magic 21.7 points, 7.0 boards and 4.7 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Wagner's averages on the season are 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 28.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Cole Anthony's numbers for the season are 14.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

The Magic get 12.6 points per game from Jalen Suggs, plus 3.4 boards and 2.5 assists.

Goga Bitadze provides the Magic 7.2 points, 6.0 boards and 1.7 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks (10th in NBA).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 23.7 7.7 4.9 0.8 0.6 1.3 Franz Wagner 22.3 6.8 4.6 1.3 0.4 1.0 Cole Anthony 11.9 4.0 3.4 0.9 0.2 1.2 Goga Bitadze 7.0 5.5 1.1 0.5 1.8 0.0 Jalen Suggs 11.1 2.5 1.8 0.5 0.7 1.6

