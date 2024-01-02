The Golden State Warriors host the Orlando Magic at Chase Center on Tuesday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Stephen Curry, Paolo Banchero and others in this game.

Magic vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSFL

Location: San Francisco, California
Venue: Chase Center

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -106)

The 21.7 points Banchero scores per game are 2.8 less than his prop total on Tuesday.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 7.5).

Banchero's assist average -- 4.7 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Banchero averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -120)

The 23.5-point total set for Franz Wagner on Tuesday is 2.3 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Wagner has averaged four assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).

Wagner has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -120)

The 28.5 points prop bet over/under set for Curry on Tuesday is 1.2 more than his scoring average on the season (27.3).

His per-game rebound average -- 4.4 -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (4.5).

Tuesday's assist prop bet total for Curry (4.5) equals his season-long assist average.

Curry has hit 4.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (4.5).

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -120)

Klay Thompson's 16.7 points per game are 0.2 higher than Tuesday's prop total.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 3.5.

He has knocked down 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

