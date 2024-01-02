The Golden State Warriors (15-17) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (19-13) on January 2, 2024 at Chase Center.

Magic vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports

Magic vs Warriors Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

Orlando is 12-6 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Warriors are the best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 13th.

The Magic score an average of 112.8 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 116.3 the Warriors give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.3 points, Orlando is 11-1.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

At home the Magic are better offensively, scoring 117.1 points per game, compared to 108.6 on the road. They're also better defensively, conceding 107.8 points per game at home, and 113.5 on the road.

At home the Magic are averaging 26.2 assists per game, 2.6 more than on the road (23.6).

Magic Injuries