The Golden State Warriors (15-17) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (19-13) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5 points.

Magic vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -3.5 232.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando has played nine games this season that ended with a combined score above 232.5 points.

The average total for Orlando's games this season is 223.5 points, nine fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, Orlando has compiled a 22-10-0 record against the spread.

The Magic have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (45%) in those contests.

This season, Orlando has won five of its 13 games, or 38.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Magic vs Warriors Additional Info

Magic vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 16 50% 116.8 229.6 116.3 227 230.3 Magic 9 28.1% 112.8 229.6 110.7 227 226.4

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Orlando is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Magic have hit the over three times.

Orlando has been better against the spread at home (12-4-0) than away (10-6-0) this year.

The Magic average only 3.5 fewer points per game (112.8) than the Warriors allow (116.3).

When it scores more than 116.3 points, Orlando is 11-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

Magic vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Magic and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 22-10 10-4 14-18 Warriors 14-18 5-10 18-14

Magic vs. Warriors Point Insights

Magic Warriors 112.8 Points Scored (PG) 116.8 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 11-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-9 11-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-9 110.7 Points Allowed (PG) 116.3 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 16-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-5 14-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.