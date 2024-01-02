Magic vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Golden State Warriors (15-17) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (19-13) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Magic vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSFL
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-3.5
|232.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando has played nine games this season that ended with a combined score above 232.5 points.
- The average total for Orlando's games this season is 223.5 points, nine fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, Orlando has compiled a 22-10-0 record against the spread.
- The Magic have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (45%) in those contests.
- This season, Orlando has won five of its 13 games, or 38.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Magic vs Warriors Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Magic vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|16
|50%
|116.8
|229.6
|116.3
|227
|230.3
|Magic
|9
|28.1%
|112.8
|229.6
|110.7
|227
|226.4
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- Orlando is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Magic have hit the over three times.
- Orlando has been better against the spread at home (12-4-0) than away (10-6-0) this year.
- The Magic average only 3.5 fewer points per game (112.8) than the Warriors allow (116.3).
- When it scores more than 116.3 points, Orlando is 11-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Magic vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|22-10
|10-4
|14-18
|Warriors
|14-18
|5-10
|18-14
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Magic vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Magic
|Warriors
|112.8
|116.8
|22
|9
|11-1
|12-9
|11-1
|12-9
|110.7
|116.3
|5
|19
|16-3
|5-5
|14-5
|7-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.