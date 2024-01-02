The Orlando Magic (16-10), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Chase Center, face the Golden State Warriors (13-14). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSFL.

Magic vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSFL

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero is putting up 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He's also draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Franz Wagner is averaging 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He's sinking 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 28.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

Cole Anthony gets the Magic 15.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Magic are receiving 12.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Jalen Suggs this season.

The Magic are receiving 7.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Goga Bitadze this season.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry posts 28.2 points, 4.4 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.

Klay Thompson averages 17.1 points, 3.9 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Chris Paul posts 8.5 points, 7.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Dario Saric averages 10.6 points, 2.1 assists and 5.9 boards.

Kevon Looney averages 5.4 points, 2.7 assists and 7.9 boards.

Magic vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Warriors Magic 116.5 Points Avg. 113.0 116.0 Points Allowed Avg. 110.1 45.5% Field Goal % 47.4% 37.2% Three Point % 33.9%

