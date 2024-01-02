Mark Scheifele and Nikita Kucherov are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Winnipeg Jets and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Lightning vs. Jets Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lightning vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

Kucherov has scored 26 goals (0.7 per game) and dished out 35 assists (0.9 per game), fueling the Tampa Bay offense with 61 total points (1.6 per game). He averages 4.4 shots per game, shooting 15.6%.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Dec. 31 1 1 2 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 30 1 0 1 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 27 1 0 1 6 at Capitals Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 1 2 3 5

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Brayden Point has racked up 39 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 17 goals and 22 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Dec. 31 1 0 1 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 at Capitals Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 2 1 3 4

Steven Stamkos Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos is among the leading scorers on the team with 37 total points (15 goals and 22 assists).

Stamkos Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Dec. 31 0 1 1 1 vs. Rangers Dec. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 at Capitals Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Scheifele has been a major player for Winnipeg this season, with 36 points in 35 games.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 31 0 0 0 3 vs. Wild Dec. 30 0 0 0 1 at Blackhawks Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Dec. 22 0 2 2 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 20 1 0 1 3

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Joshua Morrissey is another of Winnipeg's top contributors through 35 games, with six goals and 24 assists.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 31 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Dec. 30 0 1 1 0 at Blackhawks Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Bruins Dec. 22 1 0 1 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 20 0 1 1 3

