The Winnipeg Jets (22-9-4) will attempt to extend a three-game home win streak when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-15-5) on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lightning vs. Jets Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-130) Lightning (+110) 6 Jets (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have been listed as an underdog 17 times this season, and won seven, or 41.2%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has entered nine games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 5-4 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Lightning, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.

Tampa Bay has played 26 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Lightning vs Jets Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 117 (13th) Goals 124 (5th) 87 (2nd) Goals Allowed 131 (28th) 19 (23rd) Power Play Goals 35 (1st) 26 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (15th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Lightning Advanced Stats

The Lightning went 6-4-0 over its past 10 games, including a 3-7-0 record against the spread during that span.

Tampa Bay has gone over the total in five of its last 10 games.

The Lightning total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, Lightning's games average 9.4 goals, 0.3 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Lightning's 124 total goals (3.3 per game) are the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Lightning's 131 total goals conceded (3.4 per game) rank 28th in the league.

Their -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.