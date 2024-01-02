Goga Bitadze plus his Orlando Magic teammates face the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 112-107 loss to the Suns, Bitadze totaled six points and seven rebounds.

Goga Bitadze Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.2 8.3 Rebounds 5.5 6.0 6.3 Assists -- 1.7 1.3 PRA -- 14.9 15.9 PR -- 13.2 14.6



Goga Bitadze Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 5.0% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.8 per contest.

Bitadze's opponents, the Warriors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Magic average 102.5 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

The Warriors are the 19th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 116.3 points per game.

The Warriors are the 14th-ranked team in the league, giving up 43.2 rebounds per contest.

The Warriors give up 25.2 assists per contest, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

