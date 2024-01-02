Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina January 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2, 0-0 AAC) face the East Carolina Pirates (7-5, 0-0 AAC) in a clash of AAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on ESPN2.
Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
- Johnell Davis: 14.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Vladislav Goldin: 15.1 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Alijah Martin: 12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryan Greenlee: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Jalen Gaffney: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
East Carolina Players to Watch
- RJ Felton: 16.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandon Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ezra Ausar: 13.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bobby Pettiford: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Walker: 6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Stat Comparison
|Florida Atlantic Rank
|Florida Atlantic AVG
|East Carolina AVG
|East Carolina Rank
|35th
|83.5
|Points Scored
|74.5
|193rd
|110th
|68.1
|Points Allowed
|68.7
|129th
|155th
|37.3
|Rebounds
|36.7
|179th
|171st
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|63rd
|80th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|6.9
|234th
|63rd
|15.9
|Assists
|12.6
|247th
|134th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|10.4
|69th
