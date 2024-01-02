Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 2
The Florida Atlantic Owls (10-3, 0-0 AAC) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the East Carolina Pirates (7-6, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at FAU Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina matchup.
Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|East Carolina Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-17.5)
|144.5
|-3500
|+1280
Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic has compiled a 9-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, seven out of the Owls' 13 games have gone over the point total.
- East Carolina has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Pirates and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this year.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), Florida Atlantic is 12th-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 21st-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Owls were +4000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +3000, which is the 35th-biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Florida Atlantic winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.
