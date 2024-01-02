The Florida Atlantic Owls (10-3, 0-0 AAC) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the East Carolina Pirates (7-6, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at FAU Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-17.5) 144.5 -3500 +1280

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has compiled a 9-4-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Owls' 13 games have gone over the point total.

East Carolina has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Pirates and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this year.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), Florida Atlantic is 12th-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 21st-best, according to computer rankings.

The Owls were +4000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +3000, which is the 35th-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Florida Atlantic winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

