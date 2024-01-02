How to Watch Colorado State vs. New Mexico on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Lobos have taken 11 games in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Colorado State Stats Insights
- This season, the Rams have a 53.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.4% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Lobos' opponents have made.
- Colorado State has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
- The Lobos are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Rams sit at 342nd.
- The 84.7 points per game the Rams score are 17.5 more points than the Lobos allow (67.2).
- When Colorado State scores more than 67.2 points, it is 12-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
New Mexico Stats Insights
- The Lobos have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.
- New Mexico has put together a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
- The Lobos are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 349th.
- The Lobos' 84.5 points per game are 16.3 more points than the 68.2 the Rams allow.
- New Mexico is 12-1 when allowing fewer than 84.7 points.
Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Colorado State put up 17.8 more points per game (81.1) than it did away from home (63.3).
- In home games, the Rams allowed 1.2 more points per game (73) than when playing on the road (71.8).
- When playing at home, Colorado State drained 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than in away games (6.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to away from home (32.7%).
New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, New Mexico scored 82.3 points per game last season, 2.9 more than it averaged on the road (79.4).
- In 2022-23, the Lobos conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (72.1) than away (77.5).
- At home, New Mexico sunk 5.8 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.2). New Mexico's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.4%) than away (39.3%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colorado State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|W 86-54
|Moby Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|W 76-67
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|Adams State
|W 106-61
|Moby Arena
|1/2/2024
|New Mexico
|-
|Moby Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Utah State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|1/9/2024
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
New Mexico Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ New Mexico State
|W 73-72
|Pan American Center
|12/20/2023
|UC Irvine
|W 78-65
|The Pit
|12/29/2023
|Eastern New Mexico
|W 87-54
|The Pit
|1/2/2024
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
|1/6/2024
|Wyoming
|-
|The Pit
|1/9/2024
|@ UNLV
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.