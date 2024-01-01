Tyler Herro and his Miami Heat teammates will take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

In a 117-109 loss to the Jazz (his most recent action) Herro produced 25 points, six rebounds and six assists.

With prop bets in place for Herro, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 24.5 24.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 Assists 5.5 4.4 PRA -- 34.1 PR -- 29.7 3PM 3.5 3.3



Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Clippers

Herro is responsible for taking 10.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.5 per game.

Herro is averaging 7.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Herro's Heat average 99.7 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Clippers concede 112.2 points per contest, 10th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 42.5 rebounds per contest, the Clippers are the seventh-ranked team in the league.

The Clippers are the 13th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26.2 assists per game.

Allowing 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

Tyler Herro vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 39 23 7 3 5 0 1 12/8/2022 39 19 9 3 4 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.