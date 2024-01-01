The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-1) and No. 2 Washington Huskies (13-0) will play on January 1, 2024, starting at 8:45 PM ET in the Sugar Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Texas has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking 14th-best in scoring offense (36.2 points per game) and 11th-best in scoring defense (17.5 points allowed per game). Washington's offense has been excelling, racking up 37.7 points per contest (10th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 51st by giving up 23.6 points per game.

Texas vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Texas vs. Washington Key Statistics

Texas Washington 475.9 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 469.1 (13th) 321.9 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.2 (106th) 189.1 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.2 (99th) 286.8 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.8 (2nd) 16 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (47th) 23 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (55th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 3,161 yards (243.2 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 70.7% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jonathon Brooks, has carried the ball 186 times for 1,138 yards (87.5 per game), scoring 10 times. He's also caught 25 passes for 286 yards and one touchdown.

CJ Baxter has been handed the ball 130 times this year and racked up 596 yards (45.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 73 catches for 969 yards (74.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Adonai Mitchell has put up an 813-yard season so far with 10 touchdowns, reeling in 51 passes on 78 targets.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' 39 grabs have turned into 607 yards and two touchdowns.

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has compiled 4,218 yards on 65.7% passing while collecting 33 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dillon Johnson, has carried the ball 201 times for 1,113 yards (85.6 per game) with 14 touchdowns.

Will Nixon has run for 194 yards across 31 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Rome Odunze has hauled in 1,428 receiving yards on 81 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring 13 touchdowns as a receiver.

Ja'Lynn Polk has 60 receptions (on 97 targets) for a total of 1,000 yards (76.9 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Jalen McMillan's 48 targets have resulted in 34 grabs for 468 yards and three touchdowns.

