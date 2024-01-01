Paul George and Jimmy Butler are two players to watch on Monday at 10:30 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Clippers (19-12) play the Miami Heat (19-13) at Crypto.com Arena.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Heat vs. Clippers

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: BSSC, BSSUN

BSSC, BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Heat lost to the Jazz on Saturday, 117-109. Bam Adebayo scored a team-high 28 points (and contributed three assists and 16 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bam Adebayo 28 16 3 3 3 0 Tyler Herro 25 6 6 1 1 2 Kevin Love 12 6 2 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Heat vs Clippers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo's averages for the season are 22.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists, making 51.3% of his shots from the floor.

Butler averages 21.0 points, 5.0 boards and 4.5 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat get 13.7 points per game from Jaime Jaquez, plus 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists.

The Heat receive 14.6 points per game from Duncan Robinson, plus 2.8 boards and 3.2 assists.

The Heat get 9.4 points per game from Kyle Lowry, plus 3.7 boards and 4.1 assists.

Watch George, Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaime Jaquez 16.9 4.4 2.7 1.0 0.4 1.0 Duncan Robinson 15.2 3.3 3.8 0.9 0.2 3.5 Bam Adebayo 12.9 6.6 2.6 0.7 0.7 0.0 Tyler Herro 15.6 3.7 2.4 0.6 0.2 2.1 Kevin Love 10.3 6.3 2.3 0.6 0.1 2.1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.