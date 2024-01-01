How to Watch the Heat vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (19-12) play the Miami Heat (19-13) on January 1, 2024.
Heat vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Heat vs Clippers Additional Info
|Clippers vs Heat Injury Report
|Clippers vs Heat Players to Watch
|Clippers vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Clippers vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Clippers vs Heat Prediction
|Clippers vs Heat Player Props
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat have shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Clippers have averaged.
- Miami has put together a 16-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.9% from the field.
- The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 18th.
- The Heat's 113.3 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 112.2 the Clippers give up to opponents.
- Miami has put together a 14-4 record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat put up more points per game at home (116.7) than on the road (110.2), but also concede more at home (116.5) than away (107.5).
- At home, Miami allows 116.5 points per game. Away, it allows 107.5.
- This season the Heat are picking up more assists at home (26.5 per game) than away (25.6).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dru Smith
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jimmy Butler
|Out
|Foot
|Josh Richardson
|Questionable
|Back
|Kyle Lowry
|Questionable
|Head
|Haywood Highsmith
|Questionable
|Jaw
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Ankle
