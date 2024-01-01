Heat vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - January 1
The Miami Heat (19-13) will be monitoring four players on the injury report heading into a Monday, January 1 matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (19-12) at Crypto.com Arena, which tips at 10:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Heat head into this game on the heels of a 117-109 loss to the Jazz on Saturday. Bam Adebayo put up 28 points, 16 rebounds and three assists for the Heat.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dru Smith
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|4.3
|1.6
|1.6
|Josh Richardson
|SG
|Questionable
|Back
|10.0
|2.7
|3.0
|Kyle Lowry
|PG
|Questionable
|Soreness
|9.4
|3.7
|4.1
|Caleb Martin
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|11.0
|5.1
|2.3
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Kawhi Leonard: Questionable (Hip), Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee), Moussa Diabate: Out (Hip)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Heat vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSSC and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.