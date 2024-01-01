The Los Angeles Clippers (16-10) square off against the Miami Heat (15-12) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. The matchup airs on BSSC and BSSUN.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Heat vs. Clippers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: BSSC, BSSUN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Heat Games

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. He's also draining 46.2% of his shots from the field.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 22.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He's making 51.6% of his shots from the field.

Jaime Jaquez is putting up 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is draining 51.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Kyle Lowry gives the Heat 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while posting 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Duncan Robinson is putting up 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He is draining 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 43.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per contest (eighth in NBA).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clippers Players to Watch

Kawhi Leonard posts 24.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Paul George averages 22.9 points, 5.7 boards and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the field and 39.2% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in league).

James Harden puts up 17.1 points, 7.6 assists and 4.6 boards per game.

Ivica Zubac averages 12.2 points, 1.1 assists and 9.3 boards.

Russell Westbrook puts up 11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Clippers Heat 117.0 Points Avg. 112.8 110.7 Points Allowed Avg. 112.0 48.4% Field Goal % 47.2% 38.3% Three Point % 39.0%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.