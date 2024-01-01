The Los Angeles Clippers (19-12) play the Miami Heat (19-13) as 6.5-point favorites on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC and BSSUN.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Heat vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and BSSUN

BSSC and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 116 - Heat 110

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heat vs Clippers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 6.5)

Heat (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-6.0)

Clippers (-6.0) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.9

The Clippers have covered the spread more often than the Heat this year, putting up an ATS record of 15-16-0, compared to the 15-17-0 mark of the Heat.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Miami is 3-2 against the spread compared to the 6-6 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 41.9% of the time this season (13 out of 31), less often than Miami's games have (16 out of 32).

The Clippers have a .792 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (19-5) this season while the Heat have a .385 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-8).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat are 20th in the NBA in points scored (113.3 per game) and seventh in points conceded (111.7).

On the boards, Miami is fifth-worst in the league in rebounds (41.6 per game). However it is fifth-best in rebounds allowed (42.2 per game).

The Heat are 16th in the league in assists (26.0 per game) in 2023-24.

At 12.5 turnovers committed per game and 13.7 turnovers forced, Miami is ninth and 10th in the league, respectively.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 13th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are second-best in 3-point percentage at 39.0%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.