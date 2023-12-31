Victor Hedman will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens meet on Sunday at Amalie Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Hedman intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Victor Hedman vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Hedman has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 22:41 on the ice per game.

In five of 35 games this year, Hedman has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hedman has a point in 23 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points eight times.

In 22 of 35 games this year, Hedman has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Hedman goes over his points prop total is 68.9%, based on the odds.

There is a 60.6% chance of Hedman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hedman Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-22).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 35 Games 5 34 Points 6 5 Goals 1 29 Assists 5

