In the Week 17 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Trey Palmer get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Palmer will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Trey Palmer score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Palmer has put up 291 yards (on 33 catches) with two TDs. He's been targeted 57 times, and is averaging 19.4 yards per game.

Palmer has made two touchdown catches this year in 15 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Trey Palmer Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 8 1 Week 2 Bears 2 1 20 0 Week 3 Eagles 1 1 8 0 Week 4 @Saints 3 2 6 1 Week 6 Lions 7 2 47 0 Week 7 Falcons 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @Bills 6 3 22 0 Week 9 @Texans 4 3 51 0 Week 10 Titans 4 2 21 0 Week 11 @49ers 6 4 22 0 Week 12 @Colts 5 4 17 0 Week 13 Panthers 5 2 12 0 Week 14 @Falcons 1 1 5 0 Week 15 @Packers 2 1 5 0 Week 16 Jaguars 6 4 42 0

Rep Trey Palmer with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.